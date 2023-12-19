Obour vows to 'break the 8' as he announces intention to contest Asante Akyem seat again

Speaking to journalists in Kumasi, Obour emphasized, "I am committed to 'breaking the 8' and determined to contribute to its success. It is unacceptable for the NDC to perform better than us in our stronghold at Asante Akyem South."

Pulse Ghana

Elaborating on the central themes of his campaign, Obour stated, "I am totally committed to working very hard to make it happen. It will be a great history to be a part of, and I am leaving no stone unturned to help achieve that."

Highlighting the significance of his candidacy, Obour pledged to focus on creativity, hard work, and job creation for the youth in the constituency. He outlined plans to provide skills training and actively advocate for developmental projects, leveraging his extensive networks.

Addressing the untapped potential of the constituency, Obour assured, "I will work tirelessly to help achieve the goals of the constituency, leveraging the talents of high-profile personalities and individuals for the comprehensive development of the area."

Expressing confidence in gaining delegate support this time, Obour underscored his sustained loyalty and support for the party and the constituency, even after his previous primary loss. He emphasized the importance of selecting candidates capable of increasing votes in both parliamentary and presidential elections.

Obour disclosed his intention to obtain nomination forms when the party opens the nomination process on December 20, 2023.