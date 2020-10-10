According to Aisha, she financed the production of an Obrafour's 'Kasie Bor' song and she lost $45,000 because she didn't make penny back from the money she invested in the project. However, Obrafour says that is a lie.

In a press release from Execution Entertainment which is Obrafour's management body, the rapper has threatened to sue Aisha over comment over claims that her statement is an attempt to reduce Obrafour’s relevance.

The letter emphasizes that Obrafour and Aisha have never had any agreement to ever work on any song adding that this isn't the first time the latter is peddling falsehood that tarnishes the image of the rapper.

Read more details in the letter below.

Obrafour sends strong warning to Aisha Modi with legal threats