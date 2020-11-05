The “Moesha” hitmaker’s latest action follows some claims made by Aisha Modi on ‘The Delay Show’ a few weeks ago regarding how she sponsored Obrafour’s project and got nothing in return.

In the said interview, Aisha Modi claimed that she single-handedly invested an amount of $45,000 into Obrafour’s famous “Kasiebo” album which he dropped a decade ago but got nothing in return.

“I produced Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’” she said. “I invested close to $45k, but I didn’t even get GHS1 from the song. I did this investment at a time when I didn’t even have a plot of land or a house.”

And when Obrafour’s team denied the claim, Aisha furiously fired back at them, insisting that she truly helped the former Last Two label signee and in return received ungratefulness.

But Obrafour is back to pursue the case in court because he believes his image has been brought into disrepute.

In a writ sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Obrafour has ordered Aisha Modi and Delay to ‘publicly withdraw and apologise to him for the defamatory words against his reputation through the Daily Guide and other media platforms where the statements were published’.

He also demanded ‘general and punitive damages for libel in the sum of Eight Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC800,000)’, and further ordered her to restrain from making further defamatory statements against him and his brand.

The writ also included a transcript of all the defamatory statement made against Obrafour and his brand.

Obrafour hasn’t personally spoken after the writ went viral, however, Aisha Modi has come out to vow that he will pursue the matter with her last dime. She insisted in a new Instagram live video that she truly offered the help and would fight the case in the court of law.