In September 2014, Joy FM caught up with him on the set of the video shoot for his peace song “Mama Ghana” (which featured Kofi Kinaata) and in the interview, he vehemently condemned his fellow celebrities who endorsed presidential candidates.

“I don’t think it’s too healthy to do that as a people’s person,” he said. “You represent the masses and you have various political affiliations listening to your music at the same time without any political attachment. You appeal to a broader audience at a go, so when you take sides in issues concerning serious decision making for the country’s welfare and just maybe you happen to offend a huge fan by that move, it goes a long way to affect your career going forward.”

He continued: “And then also, when you take sides like that, and you live in a neighbourhood where other people support the opposition, during an election when things get heated, just know that your house is a target from anybody from the opposition.”

“Because, guess what, if a presidential candidate preaches a certain philosophy or something in their manifesto that is not necessarily the truth and you happen to be an entertainer and the people’s person in a position that you are supposed to be speaking the truth and representing the people, and you find yourself endorsing a presidential candidate and whatever dream that they are preaching, you are now helping them to lie to the people.”

“Eventually, if that promise is not fulfilled, you are among the people that helped them tell the electorates that they are going to build a castle in the air and it never happened. So, now, you are going to look like a corrupt person and nowadays I see people who used to hype certain parties switch, and they look desperate as entertainers.”

Award-winning artiste, Samini Dagaati

In his conclusive statement, he bragged: “We listen to what people say from the street and I wouldn’t like to put myself in that situation.”

Samini, in his 2016 interview, appeared as an altruist and morally upright and had the guts to condemn his colleagues whose only sins were exercising their democratic and constitutional rights.

But, just last Monday (November 2), he went all out to endorse the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, and also released a campaign song accompanied by a music video. In the song, titled “Kpoyaka”, he highly praised Nana Akufo-Addo and his government and charged Ghanaians and his loyal fans to vote prodigiously for him.

In 2016, this wasn't his message – he carried a message of peace, solidarity and encouraged non-partisanship.

So, what changed, after knowing all the risks involved in endorsing a political party and presidential candidate as a celebrity or entertainer? Does this imply that he is ready to risk his career and even his life and that of his beautiful family? Will he be protected for taken sides? Is he also condoning lies, despite creating an impression that politicians can fail to fulfil their promises? Is he also helping them to build castles in the air? Perhaps, the endorsement fee was too huge to reject.

Honestly, this proves that Samini isn’t truthful to himself, his family and fans, and can’t be trusted by anyone around him because he can’t stand by his words and can easily be bought. For a dancehall legend of his calibre, considering how he went back on his word, this goes a long way to confirm that ‘better the devil you know than the devil you don't’.

Certainly, Samini is a hypocrite, dishonest, a big liar, untrustworthy, impressionable, bad influence and has zero self-respect and his brand. He has no legacy left because he sold his conscience for a cheap price and also ruined his hard-earned reputation and everything he built for nearly two decades.

Pulse Editor's Opinion is the opinion of an editor of Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organisation Pulse.