The High-Grade Family record label owner, who discovered Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata, announced his endorsement prior to the new single release in an Instagram post on Monday, November 2.

In the new song produced by his frequent collaborator JMJ, Samini confirmed his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and endorsed its presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the forthcoming December elections.

He described him as original, hardworking, competent and someone who is known by the international community for his good governance.

Samini labelled Nana Addo as ‘show boy’ – a popular local jargon used to describe people whose efforts are widely recognised by the entire nation.

The song comes with very little lyrics which made the entire structure of the song look like it’s a hook-base.

Thought the government has praised itself for making some significant projects in its first four years, including roads, free education, creation of jobs and more, Samini failed to highlight them in the song and rather highlighted some of these projects in the official music video.

Samini also urged his supporters to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and also encouraged them to give him ‘kpoyaka’ (meaning thumps up) when they see him.

Samini isn’t the only celebrity who has publicly endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo.

Actor Prince David Osei has been using his Instagram page to campaign for Nana Addo.

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie, also endorsed the presidential candidate, with a new song, titled “Happy Day” which features reigning VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’, Kuami Eugene.

In Sarkdoie’s song, he apologised to the incumbent government for being harsh at them in the past in his songs and asked Ghanaians to vote for him.

He also used Nana Addo’s popular election slogan “the battle is the Lord’s” at the end of the song.

Stream Samini’s latest endorsement song for Nana Akufo-Addo below, and don’t forget to share your candid views with us in the comment section.