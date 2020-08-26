As part of his campaign plans, Akufo-Addo has released a campaign video which shows how ‘persistency and perseverance’ helped him become president after several attempts.

The “Merciful Heart” actor shared the campaign video and accompanied with a caption that suggests that Ghanaians should give him another term.

He described the ad as ‘beautifully and artistically executed’, adding that people should ‘be Inspired and never give up on your dreams’ because ‘everything is possible’.

He added that he wasn’t paid for the post and that he did it because he supports Nana Addo’s campaign message.

Prince David said he is ‘just a discerning citizen, who believes in the good governance of Nana Addo’.

He wrote: “Persistency, Perseverance is the Key‼️ Beautifully and artistically executed‼️ Be Inspired and Never Give Up on Your Dreams‼️ Everything is Possible‼️ @nakufoaddo @sammiawuku #4more4nana Just so we on the same page haven’t taken money from no one to post or promote this post‼️ Just a discerning citizen, who believes in the good governance of @nakufoaddo .. Thank You…#4more4nana #longliveghana P-E-R-S-E-V-E-R-A-N-C-E”.

Prince David Osei isn’t the only Ghanaian celebrity involved in active politics and declaring support for presidential aspirants.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Socrates Safo, Mzbel, Tracey Boakye, John Dumelo, and Agya Koo are among Ghanaian celebrities have publicly declared their political affiliations.