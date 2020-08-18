Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei always gives mush fashion inspiration when it comes to African made fashion style for men.

He has always been seen on our screens as one of the hottest guys in every movie, his composure of fashion in some of his movie roles are just exquisite.

One thing about him is that there is no difference between his fashion lifestyle on screen and his fashion lifestyle in real life.

David has been very consistent in drafting himself is stunning African fashion design styles on many occasions.

Let’s glance through some fashion moments of the actor.

Prince David Osei

