According to the Ghanaian highlife singer, he won't appear at an award ceremony if he is not getting anything valuable. "For me, if someone calls me for an award and he/she does not give me money I won’t go. If they won’t give me anything valuable I won’t go. I past receiving plaques".

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, he continued that "I have decided and I’m calling on all my colleagues to do same or else they are the same people who will laugh at us in future. It’s because of the musicians the people come to fill the venue. It’s because of the musician that the sponsorship comes through".

Further explaining the rationale behind his statement, he added that " if there is a programme and they can give out a house as the price, then why can’t they do the same for artistes?”