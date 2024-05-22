Okomfour Kwadee’s family seeks help for his treatment

Ezekiel revealed that Kwadee is not well, though his condition has slightly improved. He emphasized the need for public assistance, explaining that financial constraints have hindered access to necessary medical services. "He is not supposed to be here, but because of the sickness, [he had to leave Kumasi]," he said.

Despite taking Kwadee to several places for treatment, they were unable to afford some medical services due to "money issues." Ezekiel stressed the importance of financial support, stating, "even if you find the solution, without money, you can't do anything."

Ezekiel also addressed a recent performance video of Kwadee that surfaced on social media, showing the artist in a frail state. He expressed his disapproval of the video, which was recorded without his presence.

"A week ago, he went to do a show, they videoed him and took it to social media. That day I was not around, but I came back and heard everything. I did not feel fine about it," he said.

Ezekiel doubted any payment was made for the performance, noting that the program was organized by a family member from another town.

Kwadee’s situation has been compounded by the recent death of his father, with the funeral slated for this weekend.

Ezekiel mentioned that he has been caring for Kwadee since his relocation to Nabango about two years ago, with their mother joining them later.