Okraku-Mantey to contest Ayensuano seat on NPP's ticket

The Ayensuano parliamentary seat was snatched from the ruling NPP, by the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC’s, Teddy Safori Addi.

The current NDC MP defeated then-incumbent, Samuel Ayeh Paye in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Slip Mark Entertainment, is hopeful he will win the seat back for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) the party had occupied for 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

By his decision, the state man has joined a line of creative arts personalities who have declared to run for parliament.

Movie producer Fred Nuamah is relishing contesting the Ayawaso Constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Baba Saddiq, a creative director for 3Media is also vying for the Okai Kwei Central seat on NDC's ticket.

There is also actor John Dumelo (NDC) who has renewed his drive to clinch the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

Mark Okraku-Mantey has worked with several Ghanaian musicians including Lord Kenya, Kumi Guitar, Oheneba Kissi, Daasebre Gyamenah, Akyeame, and Adane Best.

ADVERTISEMENT