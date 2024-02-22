Omah Lay scatters a fan's relationship after he brought his girlfriend to dance on stage

They danced while he performed his hit song Bend You amid cheers from concertgoers, who also sang along to the music.

The Nigerian singer and the young lady then climbed the staircase, where they continued dancing while he performed, but suddenly, the curtain fell, leaving their silhouettes.

The Soso crooner was seen with a boner while grinding the lady, and towards the end of his performing the song, they kissed passionately behind the curtain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos showing the lady's boyfriend's reaction caused a stir on social media as many advised him to dissolve the relationship.