During Omah Lay's performance at his concert in the UK, he looked through the crowd and found a lady who wanted to join him on stage.
Omah Lay scatters a fan's relationship after he brought his girlfriend to dance on stage
A video of Nigerian musician Omah Lay engaging in intimate dance moves with a Ghanaian lady in front of her boyfriend at the singer's UK concert has become widely circulated on social media.
Recommended articles
They danced while he performed his hit song Bend You amid cheers from concertgoers, who also sang along to the music.
The Nigerian singer and the young lady then climbed the staircase, where they continued dancing while he performed, but suddenly, the curtain fell, leaving their silhouettes.
The Soso crooner was seen with a boner while grinding the lady, and towards the end of his performing the song, they kissed passionately behind the curtain.
Videos showing the lady's boyfriend's reaction caused a stir on social media as many advised him to dissolve the relationship.
The videos got many people lashing out at the Ghanaian lady for her misconduct. Others also advised the young man to end the relationship because he deserves better.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh