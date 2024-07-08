Opambour slams Adom Kyei-Duah for saying God sent him replace Jesus' photos

Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV, Opambour warned that Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah would face repercussions if he continues with his assertions.

“A person who urinates, brushes his teeth, and bathes to purify himself wants to equate his image with Jesus Christ? Cease that futile discourse. No sane individual would make such a claim and profess to be a servant of God. How can you declare that you are using your visage to represent God? Isn't the person who made such a claim mad?”

He continued, “I do not want to entertain this absurdity. Let no one deceive themselves; this is the work of God. You're replacing your image with Jesus' in 500 years? That's talk of freemasonry,” Opambour said in Twi.

This backlash comes after Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah claimed that he received divine instructions to replace all depictions of Jesus Christ with his face; in a video circulating on social media, the controversial clergyman made this bold claim while addressing his congregation asserted that this action would be followed for the next 500 years.