Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah recounts his intervention after Lilwin's accident

The pastor recounted receiving urgent news about LilWin's accident and his critical condition upon being admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.
Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, head pastor of Believers Worship Centre, has shared how his spiritual intervention played a crucial role in actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, surviving a serious car accident.
Deeply concerned, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah immediately turned to prayer, seeking divine intervention to save LilWin's life.
"I received a call about LilWin's accident and his subsequent rush to the hospital for treatment. His condition was so critical that he was unable to speak. I looked to the heavens, imploring God, the sole saviour and ruler of all on earth, to demonstrate His power in this predicament.
I surrendered to God's will in this matter. Not long after, I was reassured by a call informing me of his recovery progress, and he even requested to speak with me. I bolstered his spirits, reminding him to remain resilient as this challenge was merely a test on his life's journey," the pastor said in Twi during a sermon.
Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah emphasised the outpouring of concern from both local and international acquaintances, highlighting the high regard in which LilWin is held as a spiritual figure.
The accident, which occurred on May 25, 2024, near Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi, left LilWin and two others injured after their Benz collided with another vehicle. They were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of KATH for medical attention.
Despite his injuries, LilWin made a remarkable appearance at the premiere of his latest film, "A Country Called Ghana," at the KNUST CCB Auditorium on the same day. However, the accident also tragically claimed the life of a three-year-old boy named Tawiah Ampomah.
Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, known as LilWin's spiritual father, has often been defended by the actor against numerous criticisms against the Believers Worship Centre founder. The pastor's prayers and support have been a source of strength for LilWin, helping him navigate this challenging period.