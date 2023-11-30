Opambour expressed disapproval of Deborah Seyram's demand for a substantial amount of money from a man she is not married to, labelling her a 'side chick' in the case.
Opambour slams Deborah Seyram for dragging sugar daddy to court as he empowers men
In response to the Accra High Court dismissing Deborah Seyram Adablah's case against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, also known as Opambour, criticized her for what he perceived as greed.
Opambour condemned Deborah Seyram for making the matter public and resorting to legal action instead of resolving it privately.
He questioned her motive in expecting Ernest Nimako to fulfil promises, including providing financial assistance, considering that they were not married.
Highlighting the legal aspect, Opambour argued that there is no law preventing extramarital affairs in Ghana and suggested that women might be intimidating men with such cases.
He pointed out that making private matters public does not contribute to resolving the underlying issues and suggested that Deborah Seyram could have handled the situation outside the court system.
Opambour also raised concerns about potential legal repercussions, suggesting that the bank could take action against the manager for making promises that involve significant funds. Overall, his comments reflect a disapproval of the public nature of the case and a belief that such matters should be settled privately.
