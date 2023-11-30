Opambour condemned Deborah Seyram for making the matter public and resorting to legal action instead of resolving it privately.

Opambour slams Deborah Seyram for dragging sugar daddy to court as he empowers men Pulse Ghana

He questioned her motive in expecting Ernest Nimako to fulfil promises, including providing financial assistance, considering that they were not married.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the legal aspect, Opambour argued that there is no law preventing extramarital affairs in Ghana and suggested that women might be intimidating men with such cases.

He pointed out that making private matters public does not contribute to resolving the underlying issues and suggested that Deborah Seyram could have handled the situation outside the court system.