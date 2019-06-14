Cuba, 51, who is known for top movies like “Boyz N The Hood” and “Jerry Maguire”, has been accused of grabbing a woman’s breast during a night out last weekend.

And on Thursday, June 13, the Oscar-winning actor turned himself into New York police and was later taken to court in handcuffs.

His legal counsel lead by Mark J Heller told the press that the actor did nothing wrong.

“He did absolutely nothing wrong,” he said. “I frankly am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted.”

He further stated that Cuba had “not acted inappropriately in any shape or form” and that a video existed that would see him “totally exonerated”.

In a CCTV footage obtained by TMZ of the night in question shows Gooding Jr with girlfriend Claudine De Niro and a woman identified as his accuser.

The actor seems to touch the woman’s leg and hold her hand in scenes TMZ says are “open to interpretation”.

Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree on Thursday and was released without bail.

He is due back in court on 26 June

Watch the CCTV footage below.