Osebo: Nana Aba Anamoah's fashionista baby daddy shows her love on her birthday

Taking to social media, Osebo posted a beautiful photo of Nana Aba Anamoah and wrote "May the almighty God bless your new age with grace and protect you from evil, happy birthday Nana".

The post has since gathered over 6000 likes and almost 200 comments from Instagrammers whom a got a thing or two to say. "you are a gentleman," @shapes_in_sizesgh commented with @rubis648 saying that "Nana respond eeeerrre..Richie Rich I give u that respect ..Stay bless".

This wouldn't be the first time Osebo is celebrating Nana Aba on social and all the time, the Gh One TV general manageress never responds to his message.

Osebo, Nana Aba and their son Pulse Ghana

Before Osebo showed up Nana Aba's baby daddy, she has been telling stories of how she became a mother at teenage with all responsibilities left on her to raise her son, Paa Kow, who is now over 20 years old.

According to Osebo, Nana Aba's story can't be entirely true because he has been reaching out to her and they have a good relationship behind closed doors so she gets surprised when it is insinuated that he is an irresponsible father.

Nana Aba ever since Osebo showed has never spoken about her baby daddy again. Accordingly, we have a doubt she will respond to this post. She is currently busy having all the fun as she has is celebrating her birthday with serries of parties today.