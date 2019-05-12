Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of every May to honour motherhood and pay homage to mothers who have and continue to inspire us all.

And the controversial father of the Nana Aba's 18-year-old son, didn't want to be left out.

He took to Instagram on Sunday to send a shoutout to the GHOne news anchor and news editor, describing her as 'caring and beautiful mother.'

"Happy Mother's Day to the most caring and beautiful mother of all time. May the almighty God continue to shower his blessings on you.Nana1," Osebo posted on Instagram.

In the comments, people commented positively, describing his message as 'mature.'

"That’s mighty nice and matured of u. Ur son will love u more for this," a user wrote.

"You shaking the table again err," another user posted, suggesting he was being mischievous.