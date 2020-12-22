According to Ohemaa, he can't trust Osebo with their children because her son has informed her that his father said he'll sew a skirt for him. She adds that their daughter has also been crying over her father's 'skirt' wearing craze.

Expressing her displeasure, Ohemaa in a video seen by pulse.com.gh said: " my son told me that Daddy said he'll sew a skirt for me". She added that their 10-year-old daughter has also been crying because she has seen comments that her father is gay because of the skirts he wears.

Osebo and children

"My daughter has a laptop, tablet and phone that she uses for online classes. Last night the things the girl has gone to see on social media about the skirt her father has worn with comments that he is gay has left her crying for so long," she said in Twi.

According to the ex-wife of Osebo, real named Richard Brown, she can not trust her ex-husband with their children because she believes he doesn't mind to sew a skirt for them and post them on social media.

Ohemaa Afia Mansah

She explains that Osebo has already informed her that he has sewed an 'African-wear' for the kids but he wants them to come over to his place for them so they can have a photoshoot as well.

However, Ohemaa says she won't let the children go because she believes he wants to put them in his 'skirt' designs and post them on social media.

"Me Ohemaa, I am telling you Osebo that my children will never come to your house or your shop because I have seen that can dim their future because if you can put someone's son in skirt and post on social media, how much more your children," she said in the video below.

However, Osebo has always been defending his 'skirt-fashion'. He explains that what he usually wears is the Scottish Kilt with another one he calls 'fontomfrom' that he has created from a Nigerian fashion.

Osebo, real name Richard Brown, shot into the Ghanaian limelight in 2017 after he popped up as the father of Nana Aba Anamoah's only son. Since then, the fashionista has cut a niche for himself that is gradually giving the title as Ghana's fashion god.

The Ghanaian fashionista stormed the red carper of this year's Golden Movie Awards over the weekend with his squad who were all styled in the popular Osebo designs that earned him a spotlight interview with the BBC.