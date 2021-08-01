Oswald donates his ‘Our Day’ gifts to orphanage home (PHOTOS)

He received overwhelming surprises from top brands and musicians after his wish list went viral on Twitter.

He even had afrobeats musicians, KiDi, Dope Nation and Mr Drew, perform for him on ‘Our Day’.

But Oswald’s family pulled a twist when they stormed an orphanage home to donate all the gifts they received.

It’s unclear where exactly they donated the items, however, photos that have hit the internet shows they did donate the items received.

The internet praised Oswald and his family for their benevolence.

“Now it’s clear that everything that happened was branding but the family of Oswald was wise enough to make these steps to show mutuality cause they know the kid has a good life already so there’s no need to be in that position, they know other kids are suffering and are in need than Oswald, that’s a great step...God bless them for not following that unnecessary path,” Instagram user ‘dream_boy_official’ said.

Twitter user ‘@AdjettNii’ said: “Such a class act from the young man!! God bless him!!”

Although the internet fell in love with Oswald’s letter, some people still criticised him.

Yesterday, Afia Schwarzenegger descended on companies and individuals who surprised Oswald, calling them fools.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the contributions could be used to tackle pressing issues – such as schools under trees and orphanage homes – in Ghana.