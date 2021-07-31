‘Brands that contributed to Oswald’s Our Day are foolish’ - Afia Schwar (WATCH)

In a video she posted on her Instagram page today, Afia Schwarzenegger has lambasted top brands and musicians, KiDi and Mr Drew, for surprising Oswald.

“Ghanaians are too generous. They love humans too much,” she said. “The supposed trending letter attracted Vodafone, MTN, KFC. What sort of marketing strategy are they pursuing? Clap for yourselves because it has worked.”

She said children at her orphanage home can write better letters but lack of electricity is blocking their shine. She adds that she is done with KFC because their meals are full of cholesterol.

“You gave Oswald free data while children are schooling under trees. I'm even done eating KFC because their food contains too much cholesterol. How can you give money to a rich man’s child while others study under trees? The kids at my orphanage can write better letters but due to lack of electricity, their letters can't reach the public. You are wicked people.”

She called MTN stingy. “As for MTN, the least said the better. You are shameless. While Vodafone was giving data, you gave a cake. You are stingy.”

Afia Schwarzenegger suggested that instead of showering gifts on Oswald, they can invest in the people of Ghana. She accused the top brands of conspiring with the school to advertise their products.

“Those companies that surprised Oswald should use your taxes to invest in the people of Ghana. The ‘Our Day’ surprise was taken out of our pockets without our knowledge. You conspired with the school to advertise yourselves.”

Finally, Mr Drew and KiDi, who pulled a surprise on Oswald, received their share of her insults.

“For Mr Drew, I won't say anything. For KiDi, if it were his fan, he would charge before performing,” she added.