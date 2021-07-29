‘Moesha Boduong’s P.A is on drugs, he is a liar’ - Afia Schwarzenegger claims (VIDEO)

In the leaked audio, Nelson claimed that Moesha Boduong’s predicament could be attributed to an occult ritual she witnessed via WhatsApp call with her Nigerian sugar daddy. He also alleged that Moesha was vile towards Salma and even went to the extent of paying bloggers to blog about her lipo.

But Afia Schwarzenegger says they are all lies. According to her, Nelson has sold different versions of the same story to her and red-carpet queen, Nana Akua Addo.

Pulse Ghana

“Nelson is lying. He told me a different version of the story and told Nana Akua Addo a different version of the same story. You recorded the boy because Moesha paid bloggers to blog about your lipo,” she said in a video she posted on her Instagram page today.

She added: “That guy is doing drugs. He spoke out of drugs. He is a liar.”

Afia Schwarzenegger has also blasted Salma Mumin, saying she had an ulterior motive when she recorded her conversation with Nelson.

Although Salma has come out to deny allegations that she intentionally leaked the audio and further stated that she will never succeed in life if she had a direct hand in leaking the audio, Afia Schwarzenegger thinks otherwise.

“Salma Mumin, you know I love you. You know I love you to the moon and back. You know the love I have and the spot I have for you,” she said in a video she posted on her Instagram page today. “But Salma, I'm so disappointed in you and your explanation. I was with you when Moesha called to apologise and you told her to f**k off. So, you should have not entertained anything from her.”

She said Salma knew Nelson was lying about Moesha Boduong but went ahead to record him.

“You knew the boy was lying yet you record him. What was the reason why you and the Elikem recorded the boy, if not to leak it? Did you intend to play the recording in your room?” she quizzed.