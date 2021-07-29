‘Salma Mumin recorded convo with Nelson for revenge’ - Afia Schwarzenegger alleges (VIDEO)

Although Salma has come out to deny allegations that she intentionally leaked the audio and further stated that she will never succeed in life if she had a direct hand in leaking the audio, Afia Schwarzenegger thinks otherwise.

“Salma Mumin, you know I love you. You know I love you to the moon and back. You know the love I have and the spot I have for you,” she said in a video she posted on her Instagram page today. “But Salma, I'm so disappointed in you and your explanation. I was with you when Moesha called to apologise and you told her to f**k off. So, you should have not entertained anything from her.”

She said Salma knew Nelson was lying about Moesha Boduong but went ahead to record him.

“You knew the boy was lying yet you record him. What was the reason why you and the Elikem recorded the boy, if not to leak it? Did you intend to play the recording in your room?” she quizzed.

“Yes, when Moesha called you for forgiveness, she was sick. Moesha is very sick. Moesha has mental issues, I have said it. She called you out of her sickness but you didn't forgive her. So what was the reason why you recorded the conversation?”

She claimed that Nelson is on drugs and called him a liar. She said he has sold different versions of the same story to different people.

“Nelson is lying. He told me a different version of the story and told Nana Akua Addo a different version of the same story. You recorded the boy because Moesha paid bloggers to blog about your lipo.”

“Don't mock anyone with sickness. Because we don't know our tomorrow. And Salma, as a businesswoman I'm afraid to call you after doing this. You know I call you to order food but I'm scared. What if you record me? You are a lady and you are above this. What you did was wrong.”