OV’s 'Aluta' claims 4th position on the top Caribbean songs charts on Audiomack

Dorcas Agambila

OV's song "Aluta" has achieved significant success by securing the 4th position on the top Caribbean songs charts on Audiomack.

This accomplishment reflects the song's popularity and its reception among listeners in the Caribbean region.

Released on September 19, 2023, the song quickly gained popularity among Ghanaian audiences.

Aluta by OV celebrates her resilience as an artist and individual, embracing strength, gratitude, and positivity through her empowering vocals blend with catchy beats.

'Aluta' is a musical uplift, inspiring listeners to stay strong and confident while dancing to its rhythmic journey."

OV, who rose to fame after winning MTN Hitmaker in 2018, made headlines when she joined Burniton Music a few years ago.

After a hiatus from music following her departure from Burniton Music, the talented singer returned with emotionally charged releases that carried important social messages close to her heart.

Barbara Naa Nyarko known as OV started off as a dancer during her early years and later picked up singing to complement her full artistic skills.

