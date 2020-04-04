According to the 34-year-old actress, some pastors extort monies from their members by churning out what she describes as ‘big things [prophecies]’.

She made this statement on Twitter yesterday and she started off by making a rhetorical statement about the New Year’s prophecies people received last year.

“Plenty pastors told you 2020 is your year right?? Hhhmm!” she said.

She told her followers to put their trust in God instead of their pastors and encouraged them not to wait for the pastors to teach them what is in the bible, adding that the only thing they should listen should be the bible.

“You dont even get it. Put your trust in God not pastors! Your ears are always ready to hear BIG things that are gonna happen, thats how they take your money! That thing you wanna hear is in the Bible! Read it yourself...dont wait for a pastor to tell you,” she tweeted.