According to the controversial dancehall act, he will then consider Patapaa as someone who is very smart because he has now found the key to the music industry.

Speaking on “Showbiz A to Z”, a show on Joy FM, Shatta Wale said Ghanaians will not pay attention to your music if carries a worthy message such as preaching the word of God or advising citizens against littering.

Sharing an excerpt of his interview on Instagram, Shatta wrote: “Am fan of patapaa cuz it’s his Time Go, bro ..I support you to the fullest !!!”. King Wale’s post has attracted hilarious comments with some agreeing to what he said whilst others beg to differ.

