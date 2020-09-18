Sarkodie, along with D-Black, Berla Mundi, Nathaniel Attoh, DJ Black, and other public figures have been subjected to ridicule after ‘Dr’ Kwame Fordjour triggered into receiving fake UN award.

READ MORE: NAM1 reacts to fake UN-Kofi Annan award, says it’s ‘reflex show of baloney intoxication deficiency’

On Friday, August 28, 2020, Dr Fordjour, who is also known as Dr UN, successfully gathered these popular figures at Alisa Hotel and awarded them under the scheme ‘7th Global Leadership and Presidential Award’.

That wasn’t all. What made the whole saga even more funny was the fact that he gave them trophies made of inferior products.

RELATED ARTICLE: UN-Kofi Annan Award Saga: Asem roasts Sarkodie and D-Black

The organiser claimed the award was created under the auspices of Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Centre and the United Nations.

The United Nations (UN) office in Ghana released a press statement, saying it has no affiliation with ‘Dr’ Kwame Fordjour’s ‘Global Blueprint Excellence Award’.

Reacting to this, Patapaa shaded Sarkodie while hanging out with fans.

In the video which has gone viral, Patapaa was asked by a fan how he can become his version.

The “One Corner” hitmaker responded by Sarkodie the fan should seek help from Sarkodie because he received the fake UN Award.

Watch the full video below.