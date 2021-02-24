On Wednesday, February 24, Ayisha Modi went live on her Instagram page and dragged Nana Akua Addo in the mud for backbiting.

According to Ayisha, she was linked with Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani for a managerial role but Nana Akua Addo went behind her to destroy her chances.

“Why are Ghanaians so evil? I will deal with people who play foolish in the industry,” Ayisha said in the live video. “You Nana Akua Addo, am I your age mate? You Nana Akua Addo, you have a fake buttock made of silicon. It is high time for you to stop your foolishness. “

She revealed the reason behind her insult, saying: “When (Victoria) Kimani came to Ghana and I was approached for her managerial job, you went behind to tell them that I'm not good for the job. Have you ever seen me going behind you backbiting? You don't f**king do that.”

“I know your beginning. You are foolish. You did the same thing to Bibi Bright and Selly Galley. You don't know what to use your money for. You can only buy clothes. When you had issues, I fought for you. I'll beat you up like my kid.”

Ayisha also revealed that Nana Akua Addo has taken a loan of $15,000 and refused to pay it back.

“You took a loan of $15,000 from me seven months ago and you can’t pay. Instead of you to pay back the loan you took, you are going behind me messaging people,” she stated.

