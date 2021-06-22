Peace Hyde makes history as Netflix’s first creator of Africa Reality TV Series

The reality series, Young, Famous and African, will feature Pan African superstars such as Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Annie Macaulay Idibia from Nigeria, Swanky Jerry from Nigeria, south African superstars Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube and Naked DJ alongside other entertainment heavyweights on the continent.

Diamond Platnumz with Manager Sallam SK Pulse Live Kenya

The British/Ghanaian TV Host cum entrepreneur has been credited as the executive producer on the reality TV show which is considered to be the biggest to hit the African continent.

According to the stars who revealed their series tagline in Instagram posts today, the show promises to be exciting rare access into the popular world of some of Africa’s top celebrities.

"From Tandale to the world....Go behind the scenes of what it takes to be African Icon to the world with @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix's first African reality TV show, featuring your one and only SIMBA 🦁....! You don't want to miss this. #YoungFamousAndAfrican #wasafi #SwahiliNation #WCB4LIFE," Diamond Platnumz wrote.

Peace Hyde started her media career in Ghana with a show on GH One before hosting MTN Hitmaker but has quickly risen to become one of Africa’s most popular media icons after she landed a job with Forbes Africa.