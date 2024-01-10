The contemporary Ga gospel song, released in 2023, has reportedly played a significant role in preventing suicide attempts and aiding in a safe delivery.
Perez Musik reveals how his 'Hewale Lala' miraculously prevented suicides
Perez Musik has shared uplifting testimonials from individuals who found solace in his song "Hewale Lala."
Recommended articles
Perez Musik discussed these heartwarming stories on “The Day Show” with Berla Mundi, revealing that the song and its associated testimonials are reflective of situations he has personally experienced throughout his life.
“The testimonies I hear are situations that I have lived, most of them. Somebody will say that they were planning on committing suicide and they heard my song, and then somebody would be like they were planning to give up on life.
“I've had about six or seven people tell me about suicide. I met somebody at a brief. He said he was ready, he was set. And then he heard the song being played on the radio, and that was when he paused.
“I've had somebody who the wife had some issues delivering, and then they asked that they play the song in the background. They played it a couple of times, and she was able to deliver,” Perez Musik shared.
Perez Musik clarified that the testimonials are not a result of the song itself but attributed the impact to divine intervention. He acknowledged having other projects that he considers better than “Hewale Lala” but emphasized that divine endorsement was responsible for the song's effectiveness.
“But the thing is, it's not the song, it is the glory of God itself. When God breathes on something, when the breath of God is upon something, it doesn't need to be perfect.
“It just has to have the brand Jesus on it. And it will be highly effective. Because I think I have written songs that are better than Hiwalala. But this particular song, I felt like God wanted to use it for something, and it's working,” he concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh