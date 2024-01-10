Perez Musik reveals how his 'Hewale Lala' miraculously prevented suicides

Perez Musik discussed these heartwarming stories on “The Day Show” with Berla Mundi, revealing that the song and its associated testimonials are reflective of situations he has personally experienced throughout his life.

Perez Musik Pulse Ghana

“The testimonies I hear are situations that I have lived, most of them. Somebody will say that they were planning on committing suicide and they heard my song, and then somebody would be like they were planning to give up on life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I've had about six or seven people tell me about suicide. I met somebody at a brief. He said he was ready, he was set. And then he heard the song being played on the radio, and that was when he paused.

“I've had somebody who the wife had some issues delivering, and then they asked that they play the song in the background. They played it a couple of times, and she was able to deliver,” Perez Musik shared.

Perez Musik Pulse Ghana

Perez Musik clarified that the testimonials are not a result of the song itself but attributed the impact to divine intervention. He acknowledged having other projects that he considers better than “Hewale Lala” but emphasized that divine endorsement was responsible for the song's effectiveness.

“But the thing is, it's not the song, it is the glory of God itself. When God breathes on something, when the breath of God is upon something, it doesn't need to be perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT