According to the veteran Nollywood actor, the act of a man going down on one knee is not in conformity with the African tradition. “Any young man who gets on his knees to propose to a woman, you are not just an idiot but a bloody fool, you are a compound of fool,” he said.

Pete, who has been married for over 51 years, continued that “we try to copy white people, I believe in our culture the white man kneels down to propose to a girl, you know what it means? The girl takes over the family. This why whenever you disagree with your wife overseas, you are kicked out and your takes the house”.

The 72-year-old charged the African youth to desist from the act to take charge of their destiny, saying that “Young men like you who should be in charge of your destiny rather hand it over to womwn”. He, however, added that “It’s alright, kneel down before your wife, I’ll sympathize with you when she takes your home”.

Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.