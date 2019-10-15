Kennet, an interior designer to the uber rich, as well as working for the royals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi he claims to have also done work for the British royal family, met Afia Schwarzenegger over the weekend to support underprivileged female children.

According to Afia, the meeting was necessitated by their urge to ‘improve the living standards of ordinary Ghanaian girl child’.

She revealed this in an Instagram post, adding that the meeting was a ‘humbling experience’.

“I sat with billionaire Kenneth Bordewick (Google him) to discuss the Ghanaian child n how we can improve the living standards of an ordinary Ghanaian girl child. It was a humbling experience. And he is also one of the funniest people I have met in my entire life with a great sense of humour..he also gave me his reading glasses as a gift. Today by the help of my mentor @theroyalqueendee history was made. God bless my homeland Ghana,” she captioned a photo she took together with Kenneth.