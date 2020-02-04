The businessman announced his enstoolment by sharing photos of his coronation on photo-blogging site Instagram.

One of the photos shows him sitting on his while, while he is captured in another picture being carried sky high.

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr is the son of preacher, biologist and inventor, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

He used to be married to Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, before the couple got divorced some years ago.

The newly-enstooled chief is currently the CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies and also a commercial pilot by profession.