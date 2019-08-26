Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, who runs his father’s manufacturing company, Kantanka Automobile, as the C.E.O, announced the birth of his newborn son on social media.

Posting a picture of his hand and his face covered with emojis, he wrote “Eeii so you chose to arrive on your grandfather’s birthday. Welcome to greatness my boy. 26th is indeed a special day”.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr has been in the news recently after his ex-wife, Juliet Ibrahim, fingered him for cheating on her by impregnating his side chick whilst they were married. This he fired back, saying that he won’t waste his time on Juliet’s make-believe story.

The newborn baby now makes the C.E.O of Kantanka Automobile, a proud of four, 3 with current wife and one with Juliet Ibrahim. See his post below.