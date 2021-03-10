Piers Morgan who is known for consistently criticising the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t taste a dose of his own medicine on his show on Monday, March 8, when his co-presenter Alex Beresford confronted him.

He came under pressure on social media after saying he doesn’t believe that Meghan had suicidal thoughts – which she revealed in latest interview with Oprah.

In the interview, Meghan detailed how her mental health had deteriorated while she was pregnant amid a barrage of negative press and lack of support from “the firm” – the apparatus surrounding the royal household – which had repeatedly turned down her appeals for help and discouraged her from leaving the house for months, the Guardian writes.

“It was all happening just because I was breathing,” Meghan said, as quoted by Guardian. “I just didn’t want to be alive any more. That was a clear, real, frightening and constant thought.”

Piers Morgan responded to Meghan’s revelation by questioning her on his show. “Who did you go to?” he asked. “What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

And when his colleague presenter Alex Beresford slammed him on the same show, he stormed off the show and resigned.

His employer ITV released a statement saying: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

It has been reported that a formal complaint was lodged with ITV on behalf of the duchess after the broadcast.