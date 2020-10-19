Thousands of Nigerian youth have hit the streets of Nigeria to protest against police brutality and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Stonebwoy is the latest Ghanaian celebrity to join the protest through social media but his contribution comes with a chilling story about how he was disabled by Ghana police.

He said he has been living with implants from the age of 14 and the police who caused his disability didn’t take responsibility or even compensated.

The “Putuu” singer believes the police force should ‘compensate the lives lost and the bodies you disabled’.

He revealed this in a tweet he sent out on Monday, October 19.

“As if I’ve forgotten that it’s one police Jeep that ran into Us And Fxxkd My Knee Up.. man’s been living with implants From age 14. The Police Force never took responsibility. You Need To Compensate The Lives Lost And The Bodies You Disabled. Share ur story,” he tweeted.

Fellow stars like Nadia Buari, Prince David Osei, Gloria Sarfo, Sarkodie, and others have also joined the protest through social media.