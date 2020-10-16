Though she isn’t in Nigeria in person, she used her social media platform to send a strong, emotional and clear message to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives.

On Friday, October 16, she took to Instagram to share a video which shows the number of innocent young people killed by SARS operatives.

The video highlights their names, how and why they were killed in cold blood.

Her video highlights the killing of Tina Ezekwe, who was killed by SARS at a bus stop, Chibuike Adams, who was killed at a guest house, Kolade Johnson, who was killed at a football viewing centre, Fredrick from Edo State, who was killed during an argument with the police, footballer Tiyamiu Kazeem who was pushed from a moving SARS vehicle, Ayomide Taiwoo, who was killed for refusing to offer a N50 bribe, Ifeoma Abugu, who was allegedly raped and killed while in detention, and four others who were killed during the ongoing protest in Nigeria.

Her emotional message, which has garnered massive views on Instagram, ends with ‘enough is enough’.

Watch emotional Nadia Buari join the “End SARS” protest below.