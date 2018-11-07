Police narrate how Kumawood actor Abass was stabbed to death

news

The police have finally opened up about the shocking death of Ghanaian movie actor Abass Nurudeen popularly known in the showbiz circles as Blinkz.

Blinkz was reportedly stabbed to death in Kumasi Wednesday, October 7.

An insider told Pulse.com.gh that Blinkz was stabbed in Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi while trying to interrupt a fight which ensued between his employer’s wife and brother-in-law.

According to the insider, he was stabbed multiple times. He then collapsed in the process and was rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Confirming the news, the Manhyia Divisional Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah said the reports were true.

READ MORE: Kumawood actor Abass reportedly stabbed to death

Narrating the incident to the press, explained saying;

“This morning around 10:30 am, a young man who is popularly known and called in Kumasi by the name Blinkz, an actor with Kumawood and a worker at Acheamfour Terminal visited his master’s house at Akurem where he met the master’s wife and brother exchange words.

He found it worrying and tried to intervene, however, the brother to his master’s wife took offence with his intervention which eventually turned into a fight.

Brother to the master’s wife and another guy present then attacked Blinkz with knives and in the action stabbed him.

One stabbed him in the ribs and the other sliced him in the back, he fell and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the Manhyia Hospital where he was pronounced dead minutes later.”