The "Akyia" hitmaker made the statement on her Facebook page update on International Women’s Day.

During a telephone interview on International Women’s Day (March 8), the UNHCR High-Level Supporter called on relevant authorities to find decent jobs for the girls who seem to be mostly trafficked to Ghana to engage in such illegal activities.

eShun who expressed outrage on the matter when asked to elaborate on her Women’s Day message stated that there is an increasing number of Nigerian female citizens engaging in illicit activities in large parts of Ghana.

She elaborated: “You would see these ladies standing in some areas where prostitutes stand to engage in their activities.

"I have seen them in areas such as Wejia, Tema, Cantonment Roundabout, East Legon, Takoradi Vienna City, Kumasi Vienna City, Spintex Ecobank Area, etc.

"After speaking to many of the ladies, I discovered that several of them are Nigerians.

"The sad part of this is that most of them are very young girls between the ages of 15 and 16, maybe 17 years old”.

eShun indicated that the activities of these young girls are denting the image of both Nigeria and Ghana.

“I have learned a lot from the Nigerian music industry, been there countless times and Nigeria is and will always be a part of not just me but many Ghanaians.

"It is a beautiful country so it hurts to see these girls, especially at such a young age being involved in such activities.

“Anytime I see them I sometimes approach and talk to them, realising how young some of them are, I imagine them being in school and doing something better with themselves.

"Even if it means going from door to door to do laundry, being a domestic worker to earn an income and start something on their own, perhaps even learn a trade to equip themselves for the future.

"This would be much better than engaging in commercial sex activities. I have younger sisters and seeing these young ladies is heart-breaking,” eShun lamented during the telephone interview.

eShun said it was high time the Nigerian community in Ghana supported the Nigerian High Commissioner and the Ghanaian Government to work at nipping such negative activities in the bud because indeed this puts both Nigeria and Ghana in a bad light.

The highlife star revealed during our conversation seeing the police turning a blind eye to the situation, claiming: “Sometimes you see the policemen around but the ladies continue their solicitation as though they were not around.

"I feel if the police were doing their job well, we as a nation may be able to curb this problem.

"I once asked a woman who sells food near one of the solicitation hot spots about the situation and she said even the police patronise their services.

"I can’t fathom why girls of that age who should be in school studying are on the streets practising prostitution?” eShun wondered.

eShun concluded that more can be done within the nation and by our women, in particular, to support our more vulnerable ones in society.