In a move to campaign against the Ghanaian actor who is contesting on the ticket of National Democratic Congress as a parliamentary candidate, the defunct Ghanaian musician took to social media to send a strong-worded message to the electorates of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

According to Pop Skinny in a tweet he shared, John Dumelo just wants to make money from politics because he has nothing to offer his constituents, therefore, Ghanaians should not vote for him.

His tweet reads, " Ghana please don't vote for this man. He is just an idiot who wants to make money and make a statement. He has nothing to offer his constituency. Am not saying this because of NDC or NPP. Am saying this because of his sayings. Stomach politicians".

However, the tweet which gathered over three hundred retweets and more than two hundred replies was met with a backlash as most tweeps criticized him over his foul language and choice of words.

A Twitter user, @swatzclothing wrote " Omg how did this clown got a Twitter verification?" and another with the handle @_1mouse said "comot for der, u always dey envy people wey wan do things u can't do. @shattawalegh make we know you long time".

@addiinn45 added that " attention seeker where from the insult banku musician" with @bendzenefia2 saying that " you koraa let me ask you, do you vote in that constituency? It’s the people’s choice to make in that constituency so what’s your problem?".

Others, however, supported Pope Skinny's expression, nevertheless, he has issued an apology for his choice of words but reiterated his message that the electorates must vote for John Dumelo.

He wrote " sorry for being hush on John Dumelo. I shouldn't have insulted him. Am deeply Sorry. Let me rephrase what I said. PLEASE DNT VOTE FOR JOHN DUMELO".

Ghana heads to the polls tomorrow, Monday, December 7th and the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has turned out to be one of the constituencies in Ghana which is attracting wild attention following developments relating to what looks like a fierce competition between the actor and incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.