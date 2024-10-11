Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship

ece-auto-gen

Pope Skinny refuted claims that Shatta Wale bought a Mercedes Benz for him. “I bought a Benz; we went to NAM1’s show and, in an interview, Shatta Wale announced we have welcomed a new Benz into the family – note, he didn’t say he bought it for me. The next thing you know, someone’s spreading news that ‘Shatta Wale buys Benz for Pope Skinny,’” he explained.

“I miss him every day. He’s our guy,” he noted, indicating he regretted how their friendship fell apart. He added, “Because Shatta [Wale] is outspoken, he is always painted as the villain and his words and intentions are misconstrued.” He argued that the reggae/dancehall star Shatta Wale “will not attack you unless you provoke him.”

