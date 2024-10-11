Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship

“I learned confidence from Shatta Wale,” Pope Skinny said in an interview on Accra FM on Thursday. He stated that although “I learned how to make good money” from Wale, he also adopted Wale’s financial prudence. Shatta Wale “saves a lot of money,” the former radio personality noted.
Ghanaian musician Pope Skinny has acknowledged the significant influence of Shatta Wale on his life and their friendship.
Pope Skinny refuted claims that Shatta Wale bought a Mercedes Benz for him. “I bought a Benz; we went to NAM1’s show and, in an interview, Shatta Wale announced we have welcomed a new Benz into the family – note, he didn’t say he bought it for me. The next thing you know, someone’s spreading news that ‘Shatta Wale buys Benz for Pope Skinny,’” he explained.
“I miss him every day. He’s our guy,” he noted, indicating he regretted how their friendship fell apart. He added, “Because Shatta [Wale] is outspoken, he is always painted as the villain and his words and intentions are misconstrued.” He argued that the reggae/dancehall star Shatta Wale “will not attack you unless you provoke him.”
Rapper Pope Skinny has embarked on a new chapter in his life, relocating to the United States after facing challenges in his music career, and recently revealed he is now working as a truck driver.