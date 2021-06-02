Pope Skinny called out by angry baby mama for being irresponsible (SCREENSHOT)

Anita in a social media post has disclosed that it is her mum and dad who have been taking care of her daughter whilst hoping that Pope Skinny will accept responsibilities one day but he hasn't done that.

"You blocked me coz you think that will stop me from passing my message to you, well you failed. I have had enough of you frustrating my life and have been silent for along time. Now I will do what I should have done a long time ago coz you've proven to me that you will never change and act responsibly if it not about the law dragging u to take responsibility of ur own daughter Kayla you won't do it," she noted.

She continued that "well I will show you the extent I can also go wen its about my child. Since u want the world to know about what is going on between us don't worry I will do just that. You threatened me before to take the matter to radio stations but now no, thanks to social media I no longer have to go there before my voice is heard, I will personally do it myself coz u have pushed me to this point and I've had enough of your insults".

According to Anita in a Facebook post sighted by pulse.com.gh, she would go live soon and tell the world how "wicked" Pop Skinny has been "to me and the child" because she has been calm thinking he will change "upon all the shame and humiliation" he brought to her family.

"You still want my mum and dad to still be paying for your own child's school fees, buy her toiletries, take care of her medical bills and everything you are fully responsible for? you lie bad. I will come out and tell the world what the hell is going on and there will be nothing to hide anymore," she added

"You think you the only crazy person on the street you don't know how far I can go jux wait and watch I will soon go live on Facebook and I know u will get it anyways," she concluded.

Pope Skinny called by baby mama Pulse Ghana