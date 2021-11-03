Popular Mobile Boys group member says he now pounds Fufu for survival (WATCH)

They were guided and trained by veteran hiplife artiste, Reggie Rockstone.

Despite fame and their achievement, Yaw Grey is working at a local restaurant as a side occupation even though he is effectively associated with the music business.

He is setting models and prompting up-and-coming musicians that they can't get by on music doing music alone.

Yaw Grey sent individuals who requested to know his side occupation besides music to the restaurant where is captured beating Fufu.

he proudly says he currently pounds fufu to keep body and soul together.

Many individuals likewise hold that Yaw Grey is just beating Fufu for the cameras however not something that he truly does.

Taking into account what he is wearing in the video. Shaking his Nike shoe and white shorts and shirt.

The Mobile Boys music group was comprised of Kochoko, Nkonya, and Gray.