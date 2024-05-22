ADVERTISEMENT
Musician Portable declares himself police ambassador following recent arrest

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that after God comes the government and the police.

Portable says that he's now an ambassador for the police [Instagram/portablebaeby]
The singer took to his Instagram on May 21, 2024, where he shared photos of himself with his father and some high-ranking officers at the Lagos Police headquarters.

Announcing his new position he said, "Zazuu federal government liability 🔌 Ọmọ ijoba Police Ambassador i do music 🎶 for a living …. Stars don’t beg to shine. Akoi Grace Wey No Dey disgrace."

Portable, in his caption, reaffirmed that the police are friends to the community. He said, "I no fit run from God that’s all my believing God is over everything after God na government Police 👮‍♀️ is our friends I believe in God my phone and sub any disappointment is a blessing 🙏.ZEHNATION many many inspiration."

This comes after he was arrested on May 14, 2024, for refusing to pay the remaining ₦14 million debt he incurred after buying a ₦27 million Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from a car dealer. According to reports, there were previous attempts made by the dealer to contact Portable but they were futile.

The trending videos showed the moment he was approached by the officers who read his arrest warrant out to him, just before he swiftly flew over a nearby gate and ran away. Another trending video showed that he had been apprehended. Portable was then dragged and carried by multiple police officers into their patrol van and taken away.

After making bail, the controversial singer then took to Instagram on May 15, 2024, and posted an image which read, "God is bigger than everything. Amen if you believe so." He then said, "God Over Everything," in his caption. He also promptly released a song titled Spiderman, detailing his experience.

