Portia Asare confirms divorce from 2nd husband, promises to marry again

In an interview with Ahodwo TV in August 2024, Asare confirmed the divorce but expressed her determination to remain resilient and faithful to God despite the situation.

"I am not a quitter. Nothing defeats me except going against the will of God. I am not going to give up just because I’ve been divorced twice. I am not at a disadvantage. The Lord says he will order my steps. He’s the one who tells me where to go," she said.

The actress also mentioned that she is open to future relationships, stating, "I have a long way to go. I am not ready now, but if marriage comes 10,000 times, I will marry 10,000 times."

This marks Portia Asare's second divorce. She was previously married to Pastor John Wilberforce Aidoo in 2013, but that marriage ended before she returned to the public eye in 2019.

In July 2021, she married Raymond Kwaku Marfo in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony. This follows the collapse of her first marriage to Rev John Wilberforce Aidoo, with who she said she was very unhappy.

According to the actress, whose marriage ended three years ago before her 2021 wedding, there was no point in staying in the marriage when she was not happy. The news of her second divorce, therefore, comes as a shock to many.