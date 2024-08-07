ADVERTISEMENT
Portia Asare confirms divorce from 2nd husband, promises to marry again

Selorm Tali

Popular Ghanaian actress Portia Asare has confirmed rumours of her divorce from her second husband, three years after their marriage in 2021.

Portia Asare and her husband
Portia Asare and her husband

The confirmation comes after social media reports in 2023 suggested that her marriage to Raymond Kwaku Marfo had ended, with claims that Marfo was a serial womaniser.

In an interview with Ahodwo TV in August 2024, Asare confirmed the divorce but expressed her determination to remain resilient and faithful to God despite the situation.

Portia Asare and her husband
Portia Asare and her husband Pulse Ghana

"I am not a quitter. Nothing defeats me except going against the will of God. I am not going to give up just because I’ve been divorced twice. I am not at a disadvantage. The Lord says he will order my steps. He’s the one who tells me where to go," she said.

This marks Portia Asare's second divorce. She was previously married to Pastor John Wilberforce Aidoo in 2013, but that marriage ended before she returned to the public eye in 2019.

Portia Asare
Portia Asare Pulse Ghana

In July 2021, she married Raymond Kwaku Marfo in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony. This follows the collapse of her first marriage to Rev John Wilberforce Aidoo, with who she said she was very unhappy.

According to the actress, whose marriage ended three years ago before her 2021 wedding, there was no point in staying in the marriage when she was not happy. The news of her second divorce, therefore, comes as a shock to many.

