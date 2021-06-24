'Things are hard' - Prince David Osei finally admits

The 'Fix Us' actor a few weeks ago also spoke against the 'FixTheCountry' online protest that lays the responsibility on the Ghanaian government to fix the country as fuel prices increased with unemployment on the rise and some citizens not getting access to good drinking water.

The protest has been fueled by complaints that economic hardship in the country is becoming unbearable whilst political act unconcerned. But commenting on the protest, Prince wrote "just maybe if we fix ourselves first, then we can fix our country. We are all full of hate, greed, selfishness and nonchalant attitude. God help. #FixYourSelf".

However, in the new Twitter post below, the actor is saying that "I know times are tough everywhere" but has assured that things will get better soon when he added that "but things will get better... keep believing".