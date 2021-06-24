RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Things are hard' - Prince David Osei finally admits

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Prince David Osei has admitted that the living condition in Ghana is hard.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei

A few months ago, the actor was among some of the popular Ghanaian faces in showbiz who campaigned for H.E Nana Addo at the back of campaign messages that the country has progressed under the NPP government when it comes to economic hardship and development.

Recommended articles

The 'Fix Us' actor a few weeks ago also spoke against the 'FixTheCountry' online protest that lays the responsibility on the Ghanaian government to fix the country as fuel prices increased with unemployment on the rise and some citizens not getting access to good drinking water.

The protest has been fueled by complaints that economic hardship in the country is becoming unbearable whilst political act unconcerned. But commenting on the protest, Prince wrote "just maybe if we fix ourselves first, then we can fix our country. We are all full of hate, greed, selfishness and nonchalant attitude. God help. #FixYourSelf".

However, in the new Twitter post below, the actor is saying that "I know times are tough everywhere" but has assured that things will get better soon when he added that "but things will get better... keep believing".

Prince David Osei's post on Twitter
Prince David Osei's post on Twitter Prince David Osei's post on Twitter Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children (video)

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face