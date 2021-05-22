According to Harry, growing up, he had panic attacks and severe anxiety as an adult, emphasizing that "28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life".

Prince William with late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince William Pulse Ghana

"I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night," he told Winfrey. "And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something," he said.

In a CNN report, he added that "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs ... I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from life as working royals in 2020. They have since moved to California, where they are living life as commoners of the society.

Speaking about their difficulties with the British monarchy earlier this year, Harry said the decision to walk away from their royal duties is because it was "destroying" his mental health.