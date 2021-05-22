RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince Harry opens up in heavy drinking and doing drugs over mother's death

Prince Harry has revealed that he drank heavily and took drugs while struggling to cope with the pressures of royal life during his late 20s and early 30s.

Harry was speaking about mental health with Oprah Winfrey for their Apple TV+ docuseries. Speaking about the loss of his mother, Harry who was 12 when his mother, Princess Diana died in 1997, said as a child he was "so angry with what happened to her."

According to Harry, growing up, he had panic attacks and severe anxiety as an adult, emphasizing that "28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life".

"I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night," he told Winfrey. "And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something," he said.

In a CNN report, he added that "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs ... I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from life as working royals in 2020. They have since moved to California, where they are living life as commoners of the society.

Speaking about their difficulties with the British monarchy earlier this year, Harry said the decision to walk away from their royal duties is because it was "destroying" his mental health.

Despite persistent rumours of a rift, the Duke of Sussex reunited with his brother, Prince William, last month in the UK, for the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

