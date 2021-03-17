The Gambian actress has been linked to dating the Nigerian musician but she has never said anything about it publicly until now as she has taken exclusive videos from their now-dead relationship to social media.

Princess Shyngle shared the video to congratulate Burna Boy over his Grammys win over the weekend. "When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase. On the real though congratulations Dami saw how hard you worked for this Africa to the world" she wrote.

Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle and Nigerian music star Burna Boy [Instagram/PrincessShyngle] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Confirming she dated the Grammy winner, Princess Shyngle, who now lives in the U.S also shared a video call she once had with Burna Boy asking him that "when are you going release the other songs you did when you were with me?".

The 'Ye' singer in response said "I did many when I was with you then". Other parts of the video below features Burna Boy dressing up in a bedroom and other one showing theme out having fun together.

Burna Boy is dating British-Jamaican singer, Stefflon Don, whom he met in Ghana. The love birds have been together for two years now whilst Princess Shyngle also claimed a few weeks ago that she got married in the U.S.