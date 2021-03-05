As every important journey or task, it comes with a little discouragement from people who may truly care.

According to Okyeame Kwame, he started his vegan journey ten years ago but when he started, he had a little discouragement from colleague musician, Samini.

“10 years ago, I told Samini that I was going to be a vegetarian,” he told Pulse.com.gh’s David Mawuli in an exclusive interview last week. “He [Samini] told me that I'm too skinny so if I go vegan, my weight will extremely drop. So Samini discouraged me from being a vegetarian.”

“He was a vegetarian 6 years before discouraging me but now he has been a vegetarian for 16 years and you see how fit he is?”

The “Yee Ko” hitmaker decided to go vegan because he believes that a human being is a multiple cell organism and when we eat plants – which is a single cell organism – it has the propensity to affect our health.

He said he is almost 100 per cent vegan and that his new journey has helped him become more conscious and has drawn him closer to God.

Samini on stage

“I'm not even a veteran, I'm vegan – which means I do not eat anything that is made of an animal, apart from honey. I'm trying my best to stop [ consuming honey] so that I can become 100 per cent vegan.”

“Now that I am a vegan, I pay more attention to what I consume because I'm a little more conscious. And as a vegan, when I pray, it goes faster. I always wanted to be a vegetarian.”

He encouraged his followers to be vegetarians if possible.

“If you can afford it and have the time, then you must be prepared to cook your lunch for the office or carry your food with you always. It is not an easy thing to do but if you can afford and have the time, please be a vegetarian.”

Watch the interview below.