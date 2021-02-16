The nominees’ announcement was aired today, February 16, 2021, on Citi TV’s morning show, Breakfast Daily with AJ Sarpong and Kweku David as hosts.

The Academy, for the past weeks, has gone through all the necessary processes for analyzing, sifting, and whittling down the entries to the required numbers for nominations.

Earlier, creatives were asked to file for nomination for the awards, through the Entertainment Achievement Awards website, entertainmentachievementawards.com.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards seeks to recognise and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour.

It also aims at leading the way in sanitising and transforming Ghana’s entertainment scene, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on any global stage.

The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.

Works submitted for the nominations will be for creative works produced in 2020.

The main award ceremony will be held on March 27, 2021, at Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Ghanaian Movie of the Year

Aloevera (2020) Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later (2020) Fix Us (2020) Tetteh Quarshie (2020) Gold Coast Lounge (2020)

Female Actor of the Year

Nana Ama McBrown Yvonne Nelson Lydia Forson Jackie Appiah Naa Ashorkor

Male Actor of the Year

Adjetey Annang Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win) Akrobeto Aaron Adatsi Anthony Woode

Film Director of the Year

Peter Sedufia Shirley Frimpong Manso Kobby Rana Pascal Amanfo Pascal Aka

Best Picture

Aloevera Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later Gold Coast Lounge Tetteh Quarshie Fix Us

MEDIA

Online - Website/ Blog/ Youtube/ Instagram

Zion Felix Kwadwo Sheldon (Yawa of the Day/Breakdown) Pulse Ghana (IG Page) The Delay Show Ghpage.com NY DJ - nydjlive.com Jackline Mensah (TikTok, etc.)

WRITING & POETRY

Best Author - Prose, Poetry, Creative Nonfiction

Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah (Ahwene Pa Nkasa: Standing with JDM) Kwamena Ahwoi (Working With Rawlings) Ambassador D.K. Osei (Privileged Conversations - Adventures of An African Diplomat) Peace Adzo Medie (His Only Wife) Ayesha Harruna Attah (The Deep Blue Between)

Best Performance Poet

Koo Kumi (The Griot) Akambo (Coronialism) I’m Edi (Duct Tape) Nana Asaase Menaye

EVENTS

Event of the Year

Black Love Concert - Sarkodie Festival of Praise and Worship - Virtual Experience Pa Gya Literary Festival Suncity Fashion Weekend (Sunyani) Uppfestgh

Event Host of the Year

Kabutey Ocansey David Germain Portfolio Anita Erskine George Bannerman Jerry Adjorlolo Nathaniel Attoh Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku

COMEDY

Stand-Up Comedian of the Year

OB Amponsah Foster Romanus DKB Jerry the Comedian Lekzy Decomic

Comic Actor of the Year

Clemento Suarez Ras Nene Akrobeto Jeneral Ntatia Ajeezay

PHOTOGRAPHY

Photographer of the Year

Ofoe Amegavie Bob Pixel Ben Bond Prince Gyasi Emmanuel Obuobi Bekoe (OBE image)

FASHION

Accessories Designer of the year

Velma’s Accessories Selina Bebb Asabea Ayisi Wendy L’artisane MSIMPS

Female Designer of the Year

Ruth Luri Pistis GH Chevelle O Christie Brown Rami RTW

Male Designer of the Year

Yartel (Nora) Bello Couture Quophi Akotuah Ghana AfriKen Chocolate Clothing

Model of the Year

Gina Akala Julee Djoulde Hellen Dake Maxwell Annoh Laurie Frimpong

MUSIC

Best Female Artist

Adina Diana Hamilton Sista Afia Wendy Shay Eno Barony

Best Male Artist

Stonebwoy Sarkodie Shatta Wale Kuami Eugene KiDi Medikal Akwaboah

Song of the Year

Open Gate - Kuami Eugene Putuu - Stonebwoy No Dulling - Keche Inna Song - Darkovibes & King Promise Enjoyment - KiDi La Hustle - Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B Sore- Yaw Tog Ft O’Kenneth x City Boy x Reggie x Jay Bahd

Album of the Year

Anloga Junction - Stonebwoy Blue Ep - Kidi Son of Africa - Kuami Eugene Contingency EP - Camidoh The Man and the God - Worlasi

Best Music Video

Inna song - Darkovibes and King Promise Ever Lasting - Stonebwoy Open Gate - Kuami Eugene Enjoyment - KiDi Why - Adina Thembi Amerado - Best Rapper

Cultural Troupe of the Year

Adaha Band Dromo Naa Kwan Pa Band Senku Band Kae Debi (Adowa/Kete)

ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY AWARD