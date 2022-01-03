Pulse Picks: Top 8 Ghanaian TikTokers who rose to fame in 2021

The app continues to grow in numbers and as such attract new users who turn out to be new stars on the platform.

In this regard, here are ten Tiktokers whose popularity increased in 2021.

1. Asantewaa

Asantewaa has trained to be a Ghanaian nurse. However, with her acting career and creating TikTok content, she has become one of the most influential young Ghanaian women on the platform.

Asantewaa won Tiktoker of the year at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards and also clocked 1 million followers on the video-sharing app.

2. Erkua Official

Erkuah Official as known on TikTok is one of the biggest discoveries on the app this year. With less known about her, Erkuah managed to attain fame in Nigeria as content keeps going viral on Nigerian social media platforms.

The content creator is best known for her creativity and facial expressions in her videos. It is safe to say that Ghanaian is now more popular in Nigerian than Ghana. She has a verified account with over 921K followers.

3. Wesley Kese

Wesley Kese, a GIJ graduate who has been sniffing around the media and showbiz space has been a content creator, model and chef for years. He is one of the few Tiktokers familiar with Musical.ly Inc, the old social media app acquired by ByteDance Ltd and merged to create TikTok on August 2, 2018.

However, the Ghanaian snapchat star wasn't active when TikTok became a hit after the pandemic. Regardless, with his Musical.ly experience, he bounced back and quickly attained popularity as a TikToker.

The multitalented content creator is now verified on the app with over 700k followers. His skits of mimicking Delay the TV host shot him to fame as a Tiktoker.

4. Say Logan

Best known as Say Logan, the University of Ghana student brought a new feel to the app. As a dancer, he choose to be dancing on the app and that won many hearts on the platform. He currently has about 786k followers on his verified TikTok account.

5. Portia Wekia

Portia Dandulu is a lady of many talents. The 27-year-old contested in Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant in 2018 as representative of the Upper West Region. Portia is an all-around character, she acts different characters on the app and is able to show off some really cool dance moves as well.

Portia Wekia is one of the faces that became more popular on TikTok this year. She now has a verified account with 631K followers.

6. Gilby

Considered the ladies' man on the app, Gilbert has also been on TikTok for a while now. He remains one of the few who has been consistent ever since the app became a hit in Ghana.

With his affable and outspoken personality, Gilby has landed a deal with pulse.com.gh as host for the portal's Karaoke and Street Quiz content. This partnership has also significantly influenced Gilby's popularity this year.

Gil Baby as called by most ladies now has over 640K followers on his verified account.

7.Cyriuse Devirus

Cyriuse is a long time content creator who started with funny skits on Instagram. The Ghanaian who has been living in the U.S for more than 10 years now was famous among the likes Ebaby, Bra Fiifi, Craze Clown, Africa Ape among others.

With TikTok gaining a wider audience now, Cyriuse reintroduced himself on the app with his undiluted and unfiltered content which has fetched him over 627K followers.

The creative genius and fashionista who has mastered video and photo editing also create a lot of content in Ga or Ewe.

With the handle @cyriusedeviruz and a video that has raked over 12 million views this year, he can't certainly be overlooked as a Ghanaian TikToker whose fame rose in 2021.

8. Made In Ghana

Made In Ghana is a Ghanaian comic skit creator. He drew attention to his craft with how perfectly he is able to mimic Shatta Wale.

The comedian with the real name Richard Frimpong started off on Instagram but decided to distribute his content on other platforms like TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

Accordingly, this has seen the University of Ghana student coming off as one of the TikTokers who rose to fame in 2021 on the app.

He grabbed two awards to compliment his work as a social media influencer at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards. The skit actor emerged Comedy Influencer of the Year and Media Influencer of the Year at the awards show.